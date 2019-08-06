HEAVY rain is expected to dowse Pembrokeshire this weekend, as a weather warning for flooding has been issued.

A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms could bring disruption across the county, according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10.

The weather warning covers most of Britain south of the Scottish border, aside from parts of south east England.

According to the Met Office, there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater could also cause danger to life.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

For more details, visit metoffice.gov.uk