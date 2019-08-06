HEAVY rain and strong winds are expected to blast Pembrokeshire this weekend, as weather warnings for flooding and disruption have been issued.

A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms could bring disruption across the county, according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10.

At the same time, strong winds are expected to cause some disruption during Friday afternoon and all-day Saturday.

The rain warning covers most of Britain south of the Scottish border, aside from parts of south east England.

According to the Met Office, there is a chance homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater could also cause danger to life.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

The Friday wind warning covers Wales and the south west of England, but on Saturday, this has been extended across all of the south of England.

HM Coastguard Dale shared a weather warning from the Port of Milford Haven, which predicts "winds gusting to 50 Knots, Force 10 Storm."

The coastguard added: "All mooring holders are asked to make every effort to ensure the safety and security of vessels on moorings.

"We would recommend alternative arrangements to using your moorings are considered to minimise potential damage."

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray or large waves

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are expected, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees are possible.

For more details, visit metoffice.gov.uk