POLICE are appealing for information after two males were taken to hospital following an alleged early-hours assault in Tenby.

Police are investigating an allegation of assault in the early hours of Saturday, August 3.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Two males were injured in the vicinity of Augustus Place and taken to hospital.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw any kind of suspicious activity in the area of Park Road/Augustus Place, Tenby is asked to contact police quoting ref DPP/0946/03/08/2019/02/c.

“Police are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have CCTV of the areas or approaches to the area.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at:

, by email at:

, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”