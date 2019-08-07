TENBY is getting fired up for its 100th annual carnival which takes to the streets of the town today (Wednesday).

The lively event is proudly organised by the town’s retained firefighters and is a fundraiser for The Firefighters’ Charity.

The procession begins from the railway station yard at 5.15pm, and winds its merry way through the town via South Parade, the Belmont Arch, Lower Frog Street, St George’s Street, Tudor Square, St Julian Street to the harbour, where prizes will be presented.

There will be two new trophies this year – the Brian Hodder Memorial Trophy for the best float and the Denny Paxton Trophy for the best walking entry.

Tenby Fire Station will be opening its doors from 10.30am this morning for its ever-popular Open Day, featuring fire safety demonstrations, activities, stalls, refreshments and a grand raffle.

The week of centenary celebrations began on Monday with a pop-up cinema screening of the firefighting thriller drama Backdraft at Tenby Fire Station

The evening also included an episode of London’s Burning which was shot in Tenby in the 1990s, and a display of historic fire service uniforms and equipment.

Tomorrow (Thursday) Tenby Male Choir will be giving an open-air concert at Tenby Harbour at 7pm - in the harbourside St Julian's Church if wet - while on Friday, a book on the carnival’s history will be launched at Tenby Museum.

Tenby firefighter Lee Simmons first had the idea for the book on a wet carnival day in 2016, and he has worked on collecting information and reminiscences ever since.

Designed by Andrew Lowe of Signature Design, Tenby and written by Trevor Barrett, the book features a host of photographs of carnival days gone by, together with fascinating fire-fighting history relating to Tenby.

The book is now on sale at £6.95, with all the proceeds going to The Firefighters' Charity, and it is on sale at Tenby Fire Station today, and from Tenby Bookshop in Tudor Square after the launch.

The carnival's main sponsors, Tenby House Hotel, will be holding their annual After Party night this evening to round off a great day for the town.