A second-hand car dealer appeared in court after an unsafe vehicle was found on his forecourt.

Paul Davies, 72, trading as Affordable Cars, Withybush Road, Haverfordwest, represented himself when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, July 29.

He pleaded guilty to exposing an unsafe second hand Renault Laguna for sale and knowingly or recklessly engaging in a commercial practice as a trader by failing to practice due diligence.

Jade Evans, prosecuting for Pembrokeshire County Council, said used cars for sale at Davies’ premises were inspected on October 23.

Two of the vehicles were found to have safety issues, with those on the Laguna ‘significant enough’ for a withdrawal notice to be issued preventing Davies from offering it for sale.

Miss Evans said: “Trading Standards advice was given on a number of occasions and ignored. In interview Mr Davies said the Laguna was not for retail sale, but was for spares or repairs.”

She added that signage should clearly indicate when vehicles were not road-worthy, not tucked behind a sun-visor as Mr Davies stated he had done.

Miss Evans stated that the car had a £1,495 price tag, while cars of this kind sold online for spares or repairs for around £400.

“Mr Davies exposed a product which he knew, or should have assessed as a professional, was unsafe.

“Had he carried out due diligence the vehicle would not have been placed on the forecourt.”

Davies told the court that he sent the vehicle for an MOT when he sold it, but returned the buyer’s deposit when it failed.

He added the broken spring found by the council’s inspector was not seen during the MOT 17 months earlier.

“The car as far as I was concerned was not for retail.”

Mr Davies added: “I just apologise for what happened there.”

Magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered Davies to pay £700 towards costs and a £20 surcharge.