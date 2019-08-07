A PERSON was airlifted to Withybush hospital yesterday afternoon, August 6, after a fall at Amroth beach.

Multiple emergency services were called to the beach, including Tenby Coastguard rescue team, the coastguard rescue helicopter, paramedics, and Tenby RNLI inshore lifeboat.

Tenby’s RNLI inshore lifeboat was requested to launch shortly after 6.30pm following the report that someone had fallen and injured themselves.

As the tide was coming in fast and threatening to surround the casualty, the lifeboat was tasked to assist in moving the casualty should the need arise before the Coastguard Rescue helicopter arrived.

Once on scene, the volunteer crew assisted paramedics and members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team in transporting the casualty to the helicopter to be flown to hospital.

Once complete, all units stood down and returned to station.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “At 5.46pm Tenby Coastguard rescue team was paged to a report of an injured person on Amroth beach.

“As the team arrived on scene, they were met by Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust paramedics who had also been called.

“The coastguard officers and paramedics located the casualty and the paramedics administered first aid. Due to the incoming tide and the casualty’s injuries it was decided to request the casualty be airlifted to hospital and Coastguard Rescue 187 was tasked.

“Also tasked were Tenby Lifeboats RNLI inshore lifeboat in case the casualty needed to be moved to the water to be airlifted.

“Following the swift arrival of Coastguard Rescue 187, the casualty was transported to the helicopter by Coastguard officers, RNLI crew and paramedics to be flown to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.”