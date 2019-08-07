THE future regeneration of the the area around Pembroke Castle is to be discussed later this month.

Pembrokeshire County Council has taken another step towards realising its ambition to regenerate South Quay with the appointment of architects, Darnton B3.

Seen as a vital part of the authority’s regeneration programme, the redevelopment of South Quay has gained further momentum with the appointment of the Cardiff-based firm, which boasts a substantial portfolio of heritage design, and development projects across the UK.

The concept of ‘Destination Transformation’ is a primary focus of the council’s plans, including the proposals for Haverfordwest’s Riverside and Castle sites.

The purpose of bringing back into productive use the buildings and public spaces at South Quay is allied to the vision of creating a vibrant, aesthetically impressive ally to the town’s already established historical importance, the council said.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Economy, Paul Miller, stressed the appointment signified a crucial movement in realising the council’s proposals for Pembroke’s future.

“Darnton B3's appointment as architects is just the first step and their first task will be to present a vision for the site, which will then be tested with key stakeholders and the wider community in Pembroke.

“We are clear that the vision has to be deliverable within our cost constraints but we are also clear that the vision should maximise the potential of the site to contribute to a vibrant Pembroke town centre.

“The plan remains to include a visitor attraction and new library as part of the proposals.”

With such a rich history, alongside a desire for a vision that optimises the Tudor town’s tourism potential, Darnton B3 is delighted to be joining the council as development partners.

“We are thrilled to be appointed to the proposed South Quay development” said lead architect, Matthew Savory.

“This will be a challenging scheme given the range of heritage, physical and ecological issues at the site. However, the opportunity to be associated with such a potentially transformational project makes us relish these challenges even more.”

“We are looking forward to working with the team on this exciting proposal.”

As part of the development of the vision for South Quay, the Council, together with their project partner, is hosting an Initial Engagement Event on Thursday, 22nd August, at Pembroke Town Hall between 3.30 pm and 8 pm.

The public is invited to share ideas and suggestions for the future of South Quay and contribute to what is seen as an exciting collaborative community project.

Councillor Miller added: “We have been very clear as a new administration that the re-development of the South Quay site is a priority.

“It has been a blight on Pembroke Main Street for too long and we are committed to ensuring a re-development enhances the town centre and contributes to the regeneration of the town as a whole. The redevelopment and improvement of this part of Pembroke is crucial for the regeneration of the town.”