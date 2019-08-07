A drink-driver was more than double the limit when leaving a supermarket car park.

Phillip Walter Hart, of Milford Road, Johnston, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 30.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said police received information that an intoxicated man was about to drive a Vauxhall Astra in Tesco car park, Haverfordwest, at 9pm on July 9.

Officers spotted Hart, 64, walking towards the car, which was parked in a disabled bay. He reversed the car and drove towards the exit where he was stopped.

He was found to have 87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Hart had been drinking too much, but realised that it was becoming an issue and had sought support.

“He realises that it’s something that he has to deal with. He has explained that he has some significant health problems.”

Magistrates fined Hart £120 and ordered him to pay £85 court costs plus a £32 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 22 months.