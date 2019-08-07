THE human condition is subject to three essential requirements; to breathe in air, consume food, and, thirdly, to defecate, toilet.

Therefore, should we expect all local councils to provide public toilets, free at the point of use, paid for, as a priority, from the council taxes we all pay.

Car parks should include the free use of a toilet paid for from parking charges.

We are constantly told that Britain is a rich country.

Indeed, talk of billions of pounds being spent or given away is normal to the ear.

Why then should we not expect all public services to be maintained out of revenue from taxation, which are basic requirements, not luxury.

SYLVIA M STUBBS,

Haverfordwest