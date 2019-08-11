NOMINATIONS for Pembrokeshire people who have made a real difference to their communities of the county are being sought.

Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) runs its own award scheme to recognise and celebrate the real difference volunteers make to communities in Pembrokeshire.

There are seven categories for nominations:

1. Young Volunteer of the Year Award (Individual Under 25)

2. Volunteer of the Year Award (Individual Over 25)

3. The Mary Sigley Award - where volunteering has made a difference to the life of the volunteer

4. Trustee/Board Award – either individual trustees or trustee boards who have provided outstanding management to their organisation

5. Group Award Over 25 - for a group of volunteers within one organisation (volunteers aged primarily over 25)

6. Mike Beckett Youth Award - for a group of young volunteers within one organisation (volunteers aged primarily under 25)

7. PAVS Long Service Award – for volunteers who have put in many years of dedicated volunteering

To nominate volunteers please download the form via

or contact Jean Morris or Caroline White on 01437 769422 or

Nominations must be received by 12pm Friday, September 6.

Winners of the awards will be contacted by PAVS and invited to attend a Gala Awards Ceremony, sponsored by South Hook LNG, in the Pill Social Centre, Milford Haven on Thursday September 26 at 7pm.