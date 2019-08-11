GYMNASTS from Pembrokeshire are jumping for joy after raising £32,000 for new equipment.

Pembrokeshire Special Needs Gymnastics Club, which meets every week at the Meads Leisure Centre in Milford Haven, recently met a £32,000 fundraising target for new equipment.

The club has previously received £2,800 towards new equipment from the Milford Mercury, via Gannett – the newspaper’s parent company – and its charitable fund.

The club has been raising money for a variety of essential equipment, including inflatable flooring.

Some of the club's gymnasts will be competing in the Special Olympics in Liverpool in 2021.

Club secretary Rachel Mathias said: “Well, finally we got to our target (£32,000) and the money that was raised for my 40th birthday bought a lovely new springboard for our fab gym club! Thank-you thank-you thank-you to everyone who gave me birthday money!

“I’d like to say a huge thank-you to the gymnasts and parents/carers for their patience while we have fundraised for our new equipment.

“Thanks to everyone who donated and helped us to achieve this fabulous amount. A massive thanks to James Walters at the leisure centre for all his help and continued support; also to everyone at our club without our committee, coaches, volunteers, gymnasts, parents and carers who have helped along the way and for their continued support.

“We pride ourselves in being the only the only charity, volunteer-run gymnastics club that 100 per cent caters for people with additional needs and disabilities in Wales.”