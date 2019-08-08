TWO sisters from Milford Haven are raising awareness for kidney disease as they run a 10 kilometre race in tribute to their mother.

Emma and Hannah Leggett lost their mother, Jayne, following an eight-year battle with illness in 2016.

Jayne was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2008 and was on dialysis for more than four years at Morriston Hospital.

As she battled her illness, Jane had an accident which resulted in sepsis and sadly lost her life at just 52 years old.

In memory of their mother, the sisters will be running the Cardiff Met 10k together on September 1, to fundraise for the charity Kidney Wales.

Emma said: “Kidney Wales always stayed in touch with us throughout my mother’s treatment, and I know they would have been there to support her with her transplant, if only she had the chance.”

She added: “We hope we can raise even more money for the charity by completing the Cardiff 10K, because everyone struggling with kidney disease deserves to be supported.”

In the past the sisters have taken part in other events to raise money for Kidney Wales.

Emma completed Cardiff Bay 10k this March, whilst Hannah completed the Cardiff 10k in 2017.

Hannah also climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2013 to fundraise for the charity.

Nic Clarke, Director of Fundraising and Operations at Kidney Wales, said: “It’s so encouraging to see Emma and Hannah supporting the work of Kidney Wales.

‘They have been unfortunate enough to experience the devastating effects of losing someone to kidney disease, but they have done their mother proud with their many fundraising efforts to help future patients and their families.’

For information on the Cardiff Met Cardiff 10k visit cardiff10k.cymru/cardiff-10k. For information on Kidney Wales visit kidneywales.cymru.