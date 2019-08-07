Cannabis was thrown into a car footwell when a drug-driver realised she was being stopped by police.

Kathryn Elizabeth Lloyd, of Queen Street, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 30.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Lloyd’s Suzuki Ignis on St Florence Parade, Tenby, at 8.30pm on March 22.

Lloyd, 29, told them she had been smoking cannabis and threw the item into the footwell when she realised she was being stopped by the officers.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Lloyd’s actions were out of character and the court proceedings had ‘weighed heavily on her’.

She added that Lloyd suffered from PTSD, and was not a habitual cannabis user, but took the drug to deal with insomnia, back pain and anxiety, as prescribed medication made her feel almost ‘zombie-like’.

“She has been self-medicating in terms of cannabis. She had no idea she was over the controlled drug limit.”

The court heard that Lloyd, who worked as a carer, was having a difficult time on the day in question as one of her clients had died.

“She accepts that she smoked a small amount of cannabis on that day.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month disqualification and fined Lloyd £300. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.