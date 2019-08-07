TENBY celebrated its centenary Firefighters’ Carnival in wet and wild style this afternoon.

Despite the sunshine, seasoned carnival-goers carried umbrellas as they packed into Tudor Square.

There the crowds and floats enjoyed the now-traditional soaking session from water-pistols and fire engine hoses.

Spirits were high all the way along the cheery carnival’s route, with firefighters being supported by lifeboat crew and coastguards, and many of the floats paying tribute to the 100-year history of the event.

The lively procession featured a bevy of carnival queen beauties from previous years, as well as the 2019 carnival queen, princess and attendants.

Samba Doc set the beat for the parade, which made its way from the railway station car park, around the town and down to the harbour, where prizes were presented.

*For more about Tenby Carnival, see next week’s Western Telegraph.