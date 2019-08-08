A HAVERFORDWEST street is closed this morning by police due to a lorry which has become stuck going around a corner.

Tower Hill has been the site of several lorries becoming stuck in the last few weeks.

The lorry became stuck at approximately 8am this morning, and is pinned against the corner of the boundary wall of St Mary's Church.

PICTURE: Western Telegraph.

On Twitter, Dyfed-Powys Police said they estimate the road will be closed for several hours.

Tower Hill, Haverfordwest is currently closed. We anticipate it will be closed for the next few hours. @INRIXtraffic_W @Pembrokeshire (39). 0800 hrs. — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) August 8, 2019

Police blocking the bottom of Tower Hill.

The Western Telegraph traffic report said: "Tower Hill both ways closed due to a lorry accident from Mariners Square to High street.

"Lorry has gone into a property, and will be closed for the next few hours."

PICTURE: Jerome Bartens via Facebook.

This story is updating.