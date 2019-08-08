A farm worker hid from police after taking his employer’s car while nearly double the limit.

Joshua Plumb, of Lavinia Drive, Pembroke Dock, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, drink-driving and driving without insurance or a valid licence when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 30.

Plum, 23, also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said Plumb breached his employer’s trust by taking his Izuzu without his consent after drinking on July 12.

She added that Plumb was abusive and swore at police officers who found him on Waterloo Road, Pembroke Dock, after he was reported by concerned members of the public.

“The defendant was hiding in the rear of the vehicle.”

When taken to the police station, Plumb was found to have 68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mark Layton, defending, said farm labourer Plumb regretted his behaviour, and was held in ‘high regard’ by his employer, who had not sacked him following the incident.

“Mr Plumb recognises the folly and foolishness of his actions and very much regrets them.”

The court heard that Plumb could not explain why he had taken the vehicle, and had recently visited his doctor to address his alcohol use.

Magistrates banned Plumb from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay £745 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

The bench also imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work.