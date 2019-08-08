POLICE are appealing for information about an assault which took place during a gig at Pembroke Castle in June.

The assault on 65-year-old Tony Hedley took place during the Rock the Castle gig featuring Status Quo at approximately 9.30pm on Friday, June 21.

Mr Hedley was treated in hospital for his injuries following the attack.

His wife Helen Hedley issued an appeal for information after the assault at the gig on social media.

The gig at Pembroke Castle took place on June 21.

Now Dyfed-Powys Police is asking for anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward with information, and want to speak to one man in particular, pictured in CCTV, who they think could be of assistance.

“Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an allegation of assault which occurred at Pembroke Castle at approximately 9.30pm on Friday, June 21," said a police spokesman.

"One male was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

"Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as he may have information that could help the investigation.

"If this is you or if you know this person police would like to hear from you," they added.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.