THE CENTENARY of Peace Day was celebrated in style last month in the communities of Puncheston and Little Newcastle, the culmination on a year of preparation and research by Ysgol Casmael, Puncheston.

The school, under headteacher Amanda Lawrence, won a Heritage Lottery grant to mark the centenary.

Commemorations began in Puncheston on Wednesday, July 17, with a brief ceremony of remembrance at the war memorial.

A procession then marched through the decorated streets of the village to the square, singing songs from the first world war.

A mosaic, which the children had created with the help of Robert Jakes, was then unveiled. Bearing the names of the fallen of the parish, important buildings in the village and events in Puncheston between 1914 – 1919.

It was then on to the school where a peace flag, created by the children, was hoisted. The children then sang a song written by Mererid Hopwood and composed by Jeff Howard, which had been especially commissioned for the occasion.

A bilingual book, written by the pupils, following extensive research, about life in the area during the war years, been edited by Sara Jones and designed by Lisa Devonald, was then launched.

On Friday, July 19, it was Little Newcastle's turn. In the church the vicar led a brief service of remembrance.

Everyone then processed around the flag-bedecked village green to the unveiling of the Little Newcastle mosaic on the lower green which was highly acclaimed and greeted with applause.

An indoor street party was then held in the village hall and adjacent marquee with fabulous food prepared by Bethan Williams and helpers.

"The whole exercise has been pursued by the school over the past academic year and in addition to the educational benefits derived by the pupils, the commemoration has also been very advantageous to the two communities," said Little Newcastle's vicar Rev Richard Davies. "Amanda Lawrence and her staff are warmly thanked and congratulated on their sterling efforts."