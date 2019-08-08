Mrs D E Hanmer, MBE

Pembroke

The town of Pembroke lost one of its champions, and west Wales one of its most prolific charity fundraisers, with the death on June 19th of Mrs Dilys Elvena Hanmer, MBE. She would have been 99 on August 20th.

The respect and esteem Dilys was held in over a wide area was evidenced by the large attendance at the funeral at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on July 11th.

A proud Pembroke lady, Dilys was born in the town in 1920 to James and Hannah Evans, the youngest of four children. The family moved to London but soon after her mother died and Dilys returned to Pembroke where she was brought up by an uncle and aunt at 18 Main Street.

Dilys’ care and compassion came to the fore from her youngest days and in 1939 she began her nursing training at St Mary Abbot Hospital in London. Her first day in her new profession was 3rd September 1939 – the outbreak of World War II. Dilys worked in London hospitals throughout the war; she nursed soldiers evacuated from Dunkirk and casualties of the Blitz, and later endured the V1 ‘doodlebugs’ and V2 rockets aimed at London. Her hospital was badly bombed and many patients killed and injured.

After the war Dilys returned to Pembroke and for a time was matron of the town’s cottage hospital. Later she established a very successful guesthouse at Fern House, Penally, before taking over the Beach Hotel, overlooking Pendine Sands. An excellent host and cook, Dilys quickly turned this into a highly rated and very popular destination for visitors and locals alike, with an enviable reputation for food and service. She was proud that the Beach Hotel had earned mentions in the Egon Ronay and Good Food Guides.

In 1970 she and her husband, Dick, moved to East Close, Cold Blow, Narberth, and Dilys set up her own successful outside catering business, and later became catering manager at Whitland milk factory.

But Dilys’ heart was always in Pembroke and in 1987 she and Dick moved to Orange Gardens.

Charitable causes played a hugely important part of Dilys’ life. When at Pendine in the late 1960s she first became involved with Macmillan Cancer Support – an organisation to which she devoted her energies, remarkable organising abilities and unstinting dedication.

She joined the Carmarthen Macmillan Committee and after the move to Narberth she was chairman of the Narberth committee and also organised events in support of the RNLI.

On moving back to Pembroke Dilys founded the Pembroke and District Macmillan Committee and enlisted the help of many hard working and loyal volunteers. Innovative fundraising ideas and events always brought generous support and the Pembroke committee raised more than £300,000 for the charity.

In 1990 Dilys’ work was recognised with the Macmillan Chairman’s Medal, followed by the President’s Award in 2002, for over 30 years of service. Dilys was equally proud of local awards - Pembroke Town Council’s award of merit in 2001 and in 2015 she was a most worthy recipient of the Hamish Whyte Award ‘for outstanding contribution to charity work’. This year was the 60th anniversary year of Dilys’ active charity work – a remarkable record.

There was deserved national recognition in 2007 when Dilys was awarded the MBE in the New Year’s Honours List, receiving the medal from The Queen at Buckingham Palace.

After 47 years of happy marriage Dick passed away in 2011. Dilys filled the void in her life not only with Macmillan but also the Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society. She loved reminiscing about the Pembroke of childhood days and had an amazing recall, and recordings were made of her memories.

Since December Dilys had resided at Pembroke Haven Home, where she had received wonderful care from all the staff. She enjoyed time with many visitors who came to see her.

Dilys is survived by her daughter, Mary Gough, of Somerset, and grandson Max who lives in New Zealand, and by nephews, nieces and cousins.

The funeral service was conducted by the Rev Martin Cox, Vicar of Narberth, and bearers were Max Gough; Garfield and Philip Evans and Warren Evans. The tribute was paid by a cousin, John Evans, and a poem was read by Monica Vanner, a close friend and Macmillan colleague.

Chief mourners were: Mary Gough (daughter); Max Gough (grandson); Garfield and Mary Evans, Philip and Kate Evans (nephews and wives); Geraint, Rhiannon and Will Evans (great-nephews and great-niece); Warren Evans (great-great nephew).

Unable to attend were Anne James (niece), Olive Evans (cousin) and Molly Evans (great-great niece).

Donations in memory of Dilys, for Macmillan Cancer Support, are being received by John Roberts and Son, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, who had charge of the funeral arrangements.

Mr P James

Port Lion

Peter James of Port Lion, born April 4, 1947, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on July 14, 2019.

Peter was the devoted husband of Jan, much loved father and father-in-law of Alex and Hayley, Peter and Sarah, and a doting Gagga to Eloise, Harry and Jack.

In the words of his medical team “He was an absolute inspiration to everyone, and whose courage and tenacity is a story to share with others facing the same battle”.

In accordance with his wishes a private funeral was held for immediate family members.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, contributions, if desired may be made to the Paul Sartori Foundation. Contributions can be forwarded to: Mrs B Alderman of 42 Port Lion, Llangwm, Haverfordwest, SA62 4JT.

He will be greatly missed, and fondly remembered.

Mr D G Rees

Hundleton

THERE was a very large attendance at St David’s Church, Hundleton on July 12 for the funeral of David George Rees.

David was born in Maidenwells in 1942 and the family then moved to Bosherston as his father was in the coastguards.

When he was nine, the family settled in Hundleton at 1 River View.

David first started work in 1958 as a motor engineer at Castle Garage for Owen Davies, before moving to Campbell’s Garage where he finished his apprenticeship in 1963.

His next job was at Firth Cleveland in Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock before he joined Texaco Refinery in 1982, retiring from there in 2002.

David was a keen sportsman, having played rugby for Pembroke, bowls for Pembroke Dock and cricket for Pembroke and Hundleton. Golf was also a big part of his life, and he was club captain in 1984, something of which he was very proud.

David and Ann were married at St Michael’s Church, Pembroke on September 19, 1964, and spending their honeymoon in Ireland gave them the desire to travel, which they did for most of their married life.

In addition to his wife Ann, David leaves to mourn Nina and Steve (daughter and son-in-law), Richard and Angelina (son and daughter-in-law), Carl and Sandy (grandson and partner), Stephanie and Alan, Hayley and Sam (granddaughters and partners), Carter and Isabella (great-grandchildren), Pauline Hathway, Mildred Hughes, Brindley Rees, Peter Rees (sisters, brothers and families).

The tribute in church was read by Michael Rees (nephew) and the bearers were: Richard Rees (son), Carl Burder (grandson), John Hathway, David Rees, Simon Rees (nephews) and Nick James (friend).

Ann and family would like to thank all friends and family members who visited David in hospital and at home and the doctors and nurses at Argyle Street Surgery, Withybush and South Pembs hospitals for their care and support.

Mr D A Griffiths

Pembroke Dock

Mr David A Griffiths died suddenly, but peacefully, at home on June 25, aged 73, much loved by his family.

One of Pembroke Dock’s greatest characters, he will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Testament to his popularity was the attendance at his funeral at St Patricks in Pennar.

Chief mourners were: John, Joyce, Ann and John, Kenny, Betty, Marilyn and Eric, Ashley and Cecelia (brothers and sisters) and sister and brother-in-laws Wendy and Roland, Rachel and Tim, Gail and Adrian; Neil, Darren, Samantha, nieces, nephews and husbands; Aaron, Ryan, Luke and Addison.

Unable to attend were: Ken Griffiths, brother-in-law, Hazel and Malcom, sister and brother-in-law.

Bearers: John, Ashley, Adrian, Aaron, Darren and Luke, all family members.

There were family flowers only, with donations, if so desired, to The British Heart Foundation, may be sent to John Roberts & Son funeral directors at 57 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock; cheques payable to The British Heart Foundation.