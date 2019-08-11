WITH just weeks to go until Narberth hosts a celebration of all things food, an exciting line-up of chefs and other big names in the world of food has been announced.

Narberth Food Festival has earned a reputation for its progressive chefs’ demonstrations and masterclasses, and this year in no exception.

As well as some new names, there will be chefs and food experts at the very top of their game, to delight and entertain with cookery demonstrations, tips and tasters.

This year’s line-up includes Welsh baker and Bake-Off star Jon Jenkins who loves trying out new ideas and unique creations and will demonstrate his baking and decorating skills.

Lisa Fearn, a Carmarthenshire girl who established the gardening and cookery school, The Pumpkin Patch, at Allt y Gog Farm, Felin-wen, has taught thousands of children – and their parents - to grow and cook their own food.

Lisa has a great interest in the social power of food. “I love the outdoors, gardening and cooking,’’ she said.

Angela Gray has worked prolifically in the food world, starting her career as a personal chef working in Europe and North America, and opening the doors to her cookery school at Llanerch Vineyard nine years ago.

Angela, who is the patron of the Narberth Food Festival, will share her knowledge, skills and anecdotes.

There will be a fermentation workshop led by Lucy Davies, a naturopathic nutritionist who will show visitors how to make foods including kombucha, probiotic ginger and turmeric root beer and raw chocolate and superfood truffles.

Chef and forager Matt Powell, of Pembroke-based Fishing and Foraging Wales, will show off his cooking knowledge and skills in incorporating seasonal foraged foods from land, sea and shore into his recipes.

The line-up also includes Orsola Muscia, an Italian chef based at Llanmill, Narberth.

Orsola, known as ‘The Tailor Made Chef’ says: “My creations start from food which needs to be used up and from my endless desire to create new flavours.’’

Vic North, a food writer and cook, will share recipes to compliment her new range of kitchen clothing designed for women cooks and chefs.

Narberth Food Festival will be staged at the Town Moor, Narberth, on September 28 and 29.

It will feature over 60 stalls, chef demonstrations, masterclasses and workshops, live music and free activities for children.

For more information and timetables, see www.narberthfoodfestival.com