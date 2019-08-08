A PASSENGER suffering a medical condition was help off the Fishguard ferry this morning, August 8, in an operation involving the coastguard and ambulance crews.

H M Coastguard Fishguard, posting on Facebook, said: “Team paged to a medical evacuation from MV Stena Nordica Stena Line, Fishguard Port; casualty was assisted off the ship and into the care of Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust.”

A Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust spokesman said ambulance crews attended at 11.30am that morning dealing with passenger suffering from “a basic medical condition”.