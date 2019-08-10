A MILFORD Haven swimming tutor is to splash out on a holiday after winning £4,000 in the Pembrokeshire Lottery Superdraw.

Pembrokeshire Lottery recently announced their new prize structure, which includes a Superdraw on the first Wednesday of every month, and August’s lucky winner was Gaynor Almond.

If you have children and they've learned to swim at Milford Haven Leisure Centre, then the chances are Gaynor taught them.

Mrs Almond plays through the salary deduction scheme run by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Superdraw was held on Wednesday, August 7, and the winner was announced on 102.5 Radio Pembrokeshire and Pure West Radio.

Gaynor received the call to say she had won shortly afterwards.

The Pembrokeshire Lottery team met her the following day to present her winning cheque and she told them her plans would be to share the money with her husband, book a holiday and treat herself to a new fridge.

The normal weekly £2,000 draws continue until the next Superdraw on September 4 with an £8,000 prize.

If you would like to join up to play, simply call the Pembrokeshire Lottery on 01646 690800.