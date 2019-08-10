STAR acts from west Wales and sights and sounds on a Forties theme take centre stage at a ‘Home Front Heroes’ weekend in Pembroke Dock next month in aid of two county charities.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and the Pembroke Dock Sunderland Trust, which runs the town’s highly-praised Heritage Centre, have joined forces to promote a grand Forties Theme Weekend on September 6 and 7, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

The 300-plus venue for both evenings is the Bridge Innovation Centre at Pembroke Dock.

Seven acts are staging in the1940s-style variety show on Friday September 6, starting with Milford Haven’s Jumping Fleas with their ukuleles and joined by entertainers Tom Davies, Pat Farrar, Rebecca Jones and the Rookery Lane band.

Fishguard-based choral group Bad Habits will make an appearance in an evening that will also feature well-remembered Forties songs from Peri Lynn. Compere will be Geraint Sayers.

The Big-Band Dance evening on Saturday, September 7, sees the welcome return of the Phil Dando Band which played to full houses at two Forties events in the town in 2010 and 2011.

There is big demand for both events and many attending will be entering into the wartime spirit by wearing period uniforms and fashions.

Tickets for the Variety Show cost £10 and for the Forties Dance they are £25 – Saturday’s ticket will include food, served in a wartime themed ration box.

‘Home Front Heroes’ tickets can be obtained from Paul Sartori House, Haverfordwest (01437 763223) and Paul Sartori shops at Fishguard, Tenby, Pembroke, Pembroke Dock and Milford Haven, and from Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre (01646 684220).

Phil Thompson, chairman of Paul Sartori Foundation, said: “These are going to be nostalgic and special evenings. Both charities are most grateful to all the variety show acts who have given their support free of charge and we can be assured of two memorable evenings which will raise important funds for us.”