The coastguard rescue helicopter and two rescue teams were scrambled to rescue a 12-year-old girl who had got stuck up a cliff at Broad Haven this afternoon (Thursday).

The child had been climbing the cliffs at the north end of the beach when she became stuck in gorse bushes and unable to progress further or descend.

Rescue helicopter 187 was out on exercise in south Pembrokeshire and was scrambled to the scene along with Broad Haven and St Davids volunteer coastguard rescue teams.

Broad Haven coastguard rescue team was able to carry out a rope rescue and assisted the girl to safety.

The helicopter and St Davids crews were then stood down prior to arrival on the scene.