A speeding Begelly man has been fined.

Jordan Dean Boswell, of Kingsmoor Common, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit at 81mph in a 70mph limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, July 31.

The offence took place on the A48 Pensarn dual carriageway on February 2.

The court heard that the 24 year-old previously held a clean driving licence.

Magistrates ordered Boswell to pay £201 in a fine, costs and surcharge and added three penalty points to his licence.