A €1.3m EU-funded project designed to help Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock, and coastal communities in Ireland adapt to the impact of climate change is to take place.

The two-year Coastal Communities Adapting Together (CCAT) pilot project will look at the regional implications of climate change, focussing on the coastal communities of the Haven, and Rush and Portrane in North County Dublin.

It will also look for commercial opportunities for marine energy from the Irish Sea, seeking creative solutions to globally important climate change issues.

As part of the project, local people will be encouraged to observe, interpret and record data about their community and coastal environment, and to take an active role in adapting their communities and businesses.

The project has been funded through the EU’s Ireland-Wales co-operation programme and will be led by University College Dublin in partnership with Cardiff University, University College Cork, Pembrokeshire Coastal Forum, Fingal County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.

The Ireland-Wales programme is supporting businesses and organisations across both nations to work together in areas including climate change, innovation, cultural heritage and tourism.

Counsel General and Brexit Minister Jeremy Miles, who oversees EU funding in Wales, said: “Bringing together top climate change researchers, industry experts and local government from across Wales and Ireland will help us understand the changing environment, and how it impacts on coastal communities on both sides of the Irish Sea. It’s one more practical example of real action we are taking to respond to the Climate Emergency.

“I’m delighted to see our nations collaborating on this project, helping to address vital climate change priorities.”

This relationship has been strengthened by recent visits to University College Dublin by the First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford, and the Chief Scientific Adviser for Wales, UCD graduate, Professor Peter Halligan.