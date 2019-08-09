FOOTAGE of the rescue of a very lucky pup, which fell over north Pembrokeshire cliffs has been released by the RNLI.

As reported by the Western Telegraph earlier this week, Basil the springer spaniel was rescued by emergency services after falling over a cliff at Caerfai, near St Davids on the afternoon of August 6.

Both St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team and St Davids Lifeboat RNLI were involved in the rescue of the unfortunate pooch.

Basil was shaken and bruised after the fall, but otherwise unhurt by the ordeal.

On Tuesday 6 August at 12:57pm, St Davids All-Weather Lifeboat Norah Wortley launched to a dog that had fallen over the cliffs and was stranded on rocks near Caerfai Beach.

Upon arrival, the volunteer lifeboat crew launched the Y-Boat with two crew on board to collect the dog, who was found shaken and bruised but well. Basil was then transferred to the All-Weather Lifeboat and safely returned to its delighted owners waiting at the St Davids Lifeboat Station. St Davids Coastguard was also in attendance and assisted the rescue.

Dai John, Coxswain at St Davids Lifeboat Station said: “Basil's owners did the right thing in this situation and phoned for help straight away. This rescue had a great outcome, as the lifeboat crew could reunite the lucky dog with its owners.

“We encourage dog owners to try and keep them on a lead at all times, and if you happen to see an animal in trouble in the water, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

St Davids Lifeboat was washed and ready for service again at 2:10pm.