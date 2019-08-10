BROAD Haven's coastguard team faced a busy evening and early morning start, rescuing two people in less than 12 hours.

On Thursday, August 8, the Broad Haven Coastguard Rescue Team was called out to a casualty on the clifftop above the village, and then in the early hours of the morning on Friday, August 9, the team was called to a missing person.

"Broad Haven CRT were paged on Thursday afternoon to reports of a casualty in difficulty on the cliff top in Broad Haven. The team quickly located the casualty and escorted her back to safety," said a spokesperson for the coastguard team about the Thursday incident.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the missing person at 1.39am in the morning on Friday, August 9 to work alongside the coastguard.

The missing person was found quickly by the emergency services.

"Great teamwork all round (and even a cheeky early morning cuppa at the Coastguard station)," said the coastguard team.

Anyone who is on the coast and is in trouble or sees anyone in difficulty should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.