AFTER a year on hiatus, the carnival has returned to Broad Haven to brighten the seafront with a parade of colourful costumes.

The Havens Carnival returned to Broad Haven on Saturday, August 3, with a variety of floats and walkers parading along the seafront of the popular resort village.

Crowds gathered to watch as marchers, led by the coastguard and followed by a biker from Blood Bikes Wales, trooped through Broad Haven towards the school field.

A series of themed entries took part in the carnival: leading the pack was a group of marchers holding aloft a banner reading 'Save our seas' dressed as marine creatures, including a lobster and seagull.

The Grinch also took part, in a small float decorated as a wintery sled.

There was also a tropical beach party themed group, and children taking part in floats threw sweets to onlookers in the crowd.

The marchers finished their procession at Broad Haven school field, where there was fun and games for families to take part in.

The Havens Carnival went on hiatus last year, with appeals by the organising committee for new members to get involved with efforts to organise it.

This year, new committee members have stepped up to help organise the parade.