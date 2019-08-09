Denting a car in temper after his sister ‘pulled faces’ led to a court appearance for a Haverfordwest man.

Antonio Manuel Rodrigues, of Freemans View, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, July 31.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Rodrigues, 21, argued with his sister and mother after being asked to leave the family home in Llangwm on July 8.

He kicked his sister’s Peugeot 208 as he left while she sat in it, denting the rear wing.

The court he had already arranged for the damage to be repaired.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The defendant fully admitted what he had done in interview. He says he lost his temper and kicked the car. It was a very short-lived, simple incident.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Rodrigues’ sister said some ‘inflammatory things’ before going to sit in the car.

“She was pulling faces at him from the car. He lost his temper and kicked it.

“He immediately went back in and apologised to his mother.”

Mr Kelleher added that Rodrigues and his mother had urged his sister not to contact the police, but her brother had been arrested after she reported the incident.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered Rodrigues to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.