Events across Pembrokeshire have been cancelled this weekend as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for strong winds lasting for all of today (Saturday).

Cardigan Carnival has been postponed, with the organising committee currently considering September 7 as a new date for the celebration.

See the group's Facebook for more information.

Abercych Summer Festival has also been postponed until August 17.

Scleddau and Trecwn's community day has been cancelled.

Fishguard RNLI Lifeboat open night has been postponed until tomorrow, Sunday, August 11, and will start at 4pm due to the tide.

The duck race will also take place on Sunday.

Happy Days Childcare Pembrokeshire's Milford Haven fun day, planned for Saturday, has also been cancelled.

Happy Days plans to reschedule the event for September.

A family fun day at Scolton Manor scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) is planned to go ahead.

The yellow wind warning is in place until midnight tonight. The Met office says that strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime.

The Saturday wind warning covers Wales, the south of England and the Midlands.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray or large waves Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are expected, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees are possible.

For more details, visit metoffice.gov.uk.

The Port of Milford Haven, has issued a weather warning predicting "winds gusting to 50 Knots, Force 10 Storm."

Coastguard have recommended added all mooring holders to make every effort to ensure the safety and security of vessels on moorings, adding: "We would recommend alternative arrangements to using your moorings are considered to minimise potential damage."

RNLI lifeguards are strongly recommending that members of the public don’t go swimming in the sea this weekend, as strong winds can create large waves and changing currents, which can cause even strong swimmers to struggle.

Lifeguard Supervisor in South Pembrokeshire Adam Pitman, said: "We recommend that members of the public don’t plan a day down at the beach this weekend, as we are expecting some bad weather, and therefore unpredictable sea conditions.

"If you do go out to sea at all, make sure that you carry a means of calling for help, and if you see someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard."

Those who do decide to go to the beach should visit a lifeguarded one, and only swim between the red and yellow flags, which is the area most closely monitored by lifeguards.

Pembrokeshire County Council has advised campers to be prepared for the heavy rain and strong winds.

"Campers are advised to ensure their tents are secure.

"The public in general are asked to be aware of rough seas when visiting the county’s coastline.

"The county council is also hoping to contact organisers of outdoor events including the Pembrokeshire agricultural show.

"The three-day event begins next week and a number of marquees have already been erected on the Withybush site."