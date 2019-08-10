Two grams of cannabis cost a Hakin man nearly £200.

Andrew John Armstrong, of Picton Road, pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 6.

The court heard that Armstrong, 33, was stopped and searched in Milford Haven after police officers noticed he was acting suspiciously on July 6.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said: “He informed them straight away that he had cannabis in his left jeans pocket.”

The two grams of cannabis found had an estimated street value of £20, and the court heard that Armstrong had a previous similar conviction.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “Mr Armstrong fully cooperated at the time. He did not prevaricate and provided the police with the drugs immediately.

“It was a small quantity of cannabis.”

Magistrates issued a destruction for the seized drugs and ordered Armstrong to pay £197 in a fine, costs and surcharge.