Rescue teams were tasked to hunt for a missing man in the early hours of yesterday (Friday) morning.

Broad Haven coastguard rescue team, Broad and Little Haven lifeboat and police were all paged to hunt for the man at around 1.38am.

Coastguards and police worked together to search the surroundings and the man was found quickly.

The lifeboat was authorised to launch at 2.29 am but later stood down without action as the casualty had been found.

“We were paged this morning at 1.38am to reports of a missing person,” said Broad Haven coastguard rescue team.

“The team liaised with Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police and the casualty was swiftly located. Great teamwork all round.”