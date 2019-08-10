The cross from St Peter’s Church, Goodwick, was removed yesterday (Friday) ahead of today’s weather warning for strong winds, gusting at up to 57 MPH.

The cross was reported as having come loose from its fixings las weekend (August 3) when several locals said they had heard it banging about in the wind.

Yesterday (Friday) two fire appliances from Fishguard and Haverfordwest were tasked to remove the unsafe cross from the bell tower.

The fire service received a 999 call from a concerned member of the public at 4.05pm. Firefighters used ropes and small tools to remove the cross, finishing the job at 5.23pm.

The church in Goodwick closed its doors in February 2017 due to safety grounds; the dangerous condition of the electrical system meant it was no longer safe to hold services in the building.

It was initially thought that the closure would be temporary to allow for essential repairs. However, following a quote of £200,000 the Parochial Church Council decided it is not cost-effective to get the building back up and running.

The bell from the church was removed last month. It is understood will be re-housed in the bell tower at Nevern Church when restoration of that building is complete.