Misjudging a manoeuvre led to a drink-driver becoming wedged between a fire engine and a hedge, a court has heard.

Mark Robinson, of Walton West, Little Haven, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 6.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said police received a call from the fire service who were dealing with an incident in Broad Haven at 9.05pm on July 16.

Robinson, 57, became wedged between the fire engine and a hedge when he drove along Marine Road in his Mini Cooper.

“He tried to leave the scene and was stopped by a fireman. The police were called and he provided a positive reading at the roadside.”

When interviewed, Robinson stated he drank about three glasses of wine earlier in the day.

He was found to have 86mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit of 35mg.

Mark Layton, defending, said: “He misjudged the manoeuvre and came into contact, causing very little damage.

“He regrets his actions which brought him before the court.”

Mr Layton added that Robinson, wished to publicly praise and thank officers and a nurse who dealt with him at the police station.

Magistrates fined Robinson £120 and banned him from driving for 22 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “We note that you have shown remorse, but you did abscond and leave your vehicle there.”