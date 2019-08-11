A Letterston pensioner has denied making a nuisance call to the police.

Beryl Billington, of St Davids Road, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 6.

Billington, 82, pleaded not guilty to using the 101 system to contact the police to cause harassment, alarm or distress, on August 5.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction to hear the case and a trial date was listed for September 9.

Billington was released on unconditional bail.