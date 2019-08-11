A driver has been banned from the road and ordered to pay £277 after admitting getting behind the wheel without insurance or a valid licence.

Nicky Daniel Price, of Ystrad Road, Fforestfach, Swansea, represented himself when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 6.

He pleaded guilty to driving a red Kia Stonic without third-party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said police stopped Price, 31, as he drove along The Crescent, Narberth at around 2.30pm on July 22, after receiving information that he was committing motoring offences.

The court heard that Price, who had previous driving offences on his record, currently held a provisional driving licence without any penalty points.

Price said: “I just want to apologise. It was a stupid mistake.”

Magistrates banned Price from driving for six months and fined him £160.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

The chairman of the bench added that Price’s driving record was not ‘terribly impressive’.