A COASTGUARD crew was called out to a kayak in difficulty, who later turned out to not be in need of help.

Broad Haven Coastguard Rescue Team was paged last night (August 11) to reports of a kayak in difficulty off Little Haven.

On arriving at the station, the team were stood down as the kayak was anchored and not in difficulty.

Anyone on the coast in difficulty should call 999 and ask for the coastguard.