TURN back the clock to the music of the 1960s,70s and 80s!

Just a reminder that Radio Caroline North team up with Manx Radio once again on August 17 and 18.

Programmes start at 10.30am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday via Manx Radio's1368khz AM MW transmitter, Radio Caroline's 648khz transmitter and online on the Manx Radio and Radio Caroline websites.

The enthusiastic presenters will be using the studio aboard the radio ship, Ross Revenge, moored on the River Blackwater in Essex.

If out and about in the car at the weekend, tune into 1368khz as the signal is strong in West Wales and listen to music and presentation as it should be.

Happy listening!

KEVIN DAVIES,

Simpson Cross