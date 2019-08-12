An off-duty police officer spotted a drink-driving pensioner buying a bottle of vodka, a court has heard.

David Brown, of Hermon, Glogue, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, August 6.

He was found to have 193mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine, the legal limit is 107mg.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said an off-duty police officer was at a Blaenffos shop when an Audi A3 driven by Brown, 74, pulled up outside at 6.10pm on May 24.

“Mr Brown went into the store, followed by the officer who saw him purchase a bottle of vodka. He could see he was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.”

The officer identified himself when Brown returned to his car and contacted his police colleagues.

Brown failed a roadside breath test and when taken to the police station he was found to have 193mg of alcohol in 100ml of urine, the legal limit is 107mg.

Mark Layton, defending, said: “Mr Brown does not have a great recollection of things. He says he consumed a small amount of alcohol that morning and had something to drink the day before.”

Magistrates disqualified Brown from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.