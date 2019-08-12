EIGHT firearms have been taken off the streets of Pembrokeshire as part of a recent firearms surrender campaign, Operation Aztec.

In Pembrokeshire, five shotguns, five lots of ammunition, two air rifles, and one pistol were handed in.

Superintendent Jon Cummins, head of specialist operations for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “We are fortunate that gun crime isn’t something we deal with often in Dyfed-Powys Police. However, guns and ammunition don’t recognise borders. Thankfully these weapons are no longer at risk of falling in to the wrong hands.

“One gun off the streets is one less that can be used to harm or threaten our communities. We will continue to use all of the powers and information available to us to locate this criminality and put a stop to it for good.”

Those who handed in weapons and ammunition during the amnesty won’t face prosecution for possession. The force doesn’t suspect these guns are linked to crime, but will now send them for forensic testing. Any linked to crime will be kept as evidence for any future court case proceedings - the rest will be destroyed.

In November 2017, Dyfed-Powys Police had 189 firearms and 63 lots of ammunition handed in. This accounted for three per cent of the total number of items surrendered by forces in England and Wales during the campaign period.

If you have any information about gun crime you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.