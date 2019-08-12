IT MAY have been wild and windy outside but there was still sunshine in the form of fabulous exhibits at Goodwick Gardening Club’s annual show on Saturday.

“Despite weather of biblical proportions of biblical proportions, the show went ahead,” said show organiser Kan Haines.

“We were very pleased. With the weather we weren’t expecting anybody to come. We were delighted to have people there and people bringing in their exhibits.

“There was a really good turnout in the flowers and baking. Because it’s been a difficult year veg was down.

“We had a very dry May and a very wet June. The plants don’t know whether they are coming or going.”

Ken thanked Ysgol Glannau Gwaun for hosting the event.

He also paid tribute to former members; Islwyn Rees and chairwoman Margaret Fenn who both died this year.

Mr Rees, 91, was a founder member of the club 42 years ago.

He celebrated his 90th birthday at the club in September 2017.

“Both were sadly missed both by current members and for their input into the show,” said Ken.

Goodwick Gardening Club, located on the Dyffryn, Goodwick, is open every Saturday from 9am until 12pm.

“We welcome all new members,” said Ken.

“There is always a cup of tea and a piece of toast waiting. People can just come along and see what we are about.

"We are always there to give advice and have a wide range of seeds, bulbs, compost and other gardening items for sale.”