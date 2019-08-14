A PEMBROKE fashion designer gained a royal seal of approval at the recent Royal Welsh Show.

The luxury fashion label, Clare Johns, owned by Clare Johns of Golden Hill, was established in 2015, fuelled by her passion for style, design and her countryside lifestyle, and using natural materials made from the wool of her own farm animals.

From shearing to sewing, Clare puts her heart into designing and creating luxurious tailored classics.

Clare’s label was represented at the show at the NatWest future brands courtyard, when she had a surprise visit by HRH the Duchess of Cornwall.

“The Duchess of Cornwall was visiting the horticulture tent and was walking past our stands, and Siwan Rees, Entrepreneurship Development manager, introduced me to the duchess, and I thought it would be nice for her to have some of our wool as it was Pembrokeshire's year to host the Royal Welsh Show and a special year, its 100th birthday.

“The Duchess of Cornwall and her lady-in-waiting were really lovely to talk to, very interested in my whole process of my brand.”

The Duchess was presented with a Clare Johns Elodie coat, Clare adding: “So proud to have the Duchess of Cornwall in our welsh Tweed.”