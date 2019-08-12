THERE WILL be free tea, coffee and snacks and a chance to have your say on the future of St Davids Scout Hut throughout the summer as a new steering group works to secure the future of the building.

The building in Ffynon Wen was constructed in the early 90s as a result of a fundraising effort from the whole community. It replaced the old wooden hut that stood on the site and is a valuable community resource, currently used by the city's playgroup, for children's birthday parties and by private individuals.

The building, which is in need of renovation, is owned by the Scout Group with the land owned by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The Beacon Community Group will run Friends and Food coffee mornings at the Scout Hut every Monday and Thursday from11am to 2 pm to help the local community and get their ideas for the hall.

The newly formed group held the first coffee morning at the hall on Thursday, August 8. The event was opened by deputy mayor Bira Sehmi, who cut the ribbon, supported by Cllr Alan York and the volunteers. Minister Eluned Morgan AM also attended to give the new group support and encouragement and to chat.

The first coffee morning was a great success, with many people, locals and visitors, dropping by to see what was going on, and staying to enjoy a chat, drink and a sandwich and cake.

"We hope we have made some new friends today," said a spokesman for the group. "And that as word gets around we can become a regular fixture."

The Friends and Food coffee mornings will be serving tea, coffee, and refreshments with a warm welcome for all. Funding provided by supporters and donations will be used to provide all refreshments free of charge.

The group wants to use the space to increase community well-being. To support families over the summer holidays breakfast and lunch foods and bakery goods will be available to take away for free.

Everyone is invited to drop by for a chat, and to talk about potential plans to turn the Scout Hall into a community centre with a community fridge.