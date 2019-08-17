A NEW litter picking scheme in Milford has been given the thumbs-up by Mayor Terry Davies.

Cllr Davies recently visited the town’s Rath pool to see the new two-minute tidy-up boards, and even had the chance to enjoy a paddle.

Mayor Terry Davies said: “This board is supplied to help keep Milford Haven clean and tidy in two minutes. The boards are funded by an environmental community fund by Pembrokeshire County Council and Danfo, and also Keep Wales Tidy are partners in the project.

“Anyone can use the litter pickers and bags to keep our environment tidy. People can also top up the stand with bags after use.

“I think this is a great initiative for the people of Milford to make a difference to the local environment.”