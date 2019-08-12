PEMBROKE Town and Country Show has been hailed one of the best-ever.

The show, held at Lamphey last Wednesday, August 7, celebrated its 202nd year in 2019, the second oldest agricultural show in Wales.

It is estimated as many as 6,000 people attended the one-day show.

The show, in common with this year’s Pembrokeshire County Show, requested that all horses entered into the show be vaccinated against Equine Influenza.

The main show-stopping attraction this year was the Paws For Thought Dog Display Team, comprising of 15 dogs performing numerous tricks and agility feats – things you would not think a dog could do.

Back by popular demand was Meirion Owen with his team of amazing sheepdogs and the Quack Pack of delightful ducks.

The show was pleased to welcome back, after 14 years, the 224 Pembroke Yeomanry Territorial Army, who will be demonstrating an assortment of activities.

The show boasts a huge variety of competitions, including cattle, sheep, goats, sheepdog trialling and fur & feather classes and horse classes, and the Cresselly Foxhounds on site.

The ever-popular Vintage section had a wonderful display of both vintage and classic cars and motorbikes, with regular children’s entertainers include Bongo Clive, Little Monsters, Have-a-go-Pottery, and the Fairground on site. A bucking bronco ride will also be on the showground.

Chairman Ed Morris, who has recently compiled a book on the club’s long history, said: "It was brilliant, the best show we've ever had; we were so lucky with the weather, the crowds just rolled in.

"All the planning and all the things for years and it just seems to have clicked, everything just flowed; there were 5,000-6,000 people.

"there was something for everybody; if the children are happy mum and dad are happy; there was the Messy Church, face painting, pottery, the fair and the bouncy castle; and we had the biggest-ever entry of classic cars, about 45.

"Generally, entries in the classes were very good, we were worried about horses with the vaccinations, but all the exhibitors were aware of it and in hand."

He added: "It was definitely one of the best shows we've had for many, many years; our new secretary Pam Davies, in her first full year as secretary, really excelled.

"The car park was absolutely bursting."