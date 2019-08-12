THIS weekend will see Street Food Warehouse return for a second year to Milford Waterfront for a glorious weekend of fantastic fresh food and delicious drinks.

The Milfood Haven Street Food Festival 2019, sponsored by Encona sauces, runs from noon-10pm on Saturday, August 17, and Sunday, August 18.

The Milford Waterfront festival has an outstanding range of different and flavoursome food will be on offer, from low and slow BBQ to creamy cheesecake, and from sensational seafood to crunchy, doughy churros. Hungry visitors will be able to enjoy a range of mouth-watering food from all over the world alongside an ice-cold pint of Tenby Harbwr craft beer or a fresh zesty Mojito, courtesy of the Pop Up Bar Hire Company.

The famous Dog House, Pittagoras, Gower Doughnut Hut and The Pod are just some of the street food vendors attending the festival this weekend. Catering for all with vegan, gluten free and vegetarian vendors, there is truly something for everyone. Sponsored by Encona, the UK’s number one hot pepper sauce brand, the festival is completely free and family friendly. This weekend is not to be missed if you love sampling quality food and drink in the sun.

Event organiser Tudor Barber said: “We are really pleased to bringing the team back to Milford for a second year of foodie fun in the sun! Milfood Haven Street Food Festival 2019 is going to be a huge one, watch this space!”

Tickets are completely free, but organisers are encouraging the public to register in order to guarantee entry at peak times.