A Cilgerran woman has denied driving without due care and attention after a collision resulted in serious injuries.

Deborah Clegg, of High Street, pleaded not guilty to driving a Mercedes without due care and attention when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, August 6.

It is alleged that Clegg, 53, swerved into the opposite carriageway for an unknown reason and collided with an oncoming vehicle, on the A478 at Rhoshill on April 7.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision, including a laceration on her knee which needed seven stitches, a neck fracture, two haematomas and severe bruising from her seatbelt.

Both vehicles were badly damaged during the incident.

A trial date was listed for October 24.