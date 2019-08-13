The sun is shining for the opening of Wales’ largest three-day agricultural show Pembrokeshire County Show today (Tuesday).

The action-packed event which continues tomorrow and Thursday is celebrating a milestone anniversary – it’s 60 years since the show moved to its present location at Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest.

And to celebrate, organisers, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society have pulled out all the stops to make the event bigger and better than ever before – new attractions and a new showground layout make the 2019 show one to remember.

An estimated 100,000 visitors will flock to the show to see some of the best livestock, taste fabulous local food and drink, experience country life and enjoy a wealth of entertainment.

First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford and Lesley Griffiths, Minister for the Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs are due to make ministerial visits today.

Said chief executive Jan Pearce: “The society has worked hard to continue the further development to improve, expand and innovate the show into a unique summer event and it is so pleasing to report that this year’s show is jam-packed with great attractions and events providing something for everyone.

“Headlining the attractions are the Imps motorcycling display team who are mesmerising the crowds with an unmissable display of discipline and skill twice daily and The Scarlets who will be showcasing their rugby skills on Wednesday and launching their new Scarlets kit for 2019-20 with a special unveiling that will include a striking alternative Pembrokeshire jersey as part of the region’s ‘Three Counties, Three Years’ strategy.”