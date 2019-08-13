AN INJURED person was taken to hospital following a rescue operation from Caldey Island last night, August 12.

Posting on Facebook, H M Coastguard Tenby wrote: “Tenby Coastguard rescue team was paged along with Tenby Lifeboats RNLI all-weather lifeboat at 10.19pms to an injured person on Caldey Island.

“Tenby RNLI ALB transported the coastguard team to Caldey Island where they were met by island residents who showed them to the casualty’s location.

“The casualty was assessed by a coastguard officer and entonox administered for pain relief by a member of the RNLI crew.

“Paramedics were then transported to the island who administered further pain relief before coastguard officers and RNLI crew carried the casualty from their location to the ALB.

“The casualty was returned to Tenby and sent to hospital for further medical attention.”